The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)

The Last American Virgin (1982) and it shocked me. Up until then, I grew up on happy, nice endings. Just basic drivel that was out. Whatever my dad took me to as a kid. They all ended on a happy note even if they were horror or action movies which he mostly took me to. Tied up in a bow to satisfy the viewer, obviously.



I dont know when or on what I saw TLAV, but I just remembered being an unexpectedly sad ending. Because the main character always gets the girl.



It wasnt until much later did I come to understand and love movies that dont necessarily end on a high note.

