The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,166
Received 647 Likes on 554 Posts
The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
The Last American Virgin (1982) and it shocked me. Up until then, I grew up on happy, nice endings. Just basic drivel that was out. Whatever my dad took me to as a kid. They all ended on a happy note even if they were horror or action movies which he mostly took me to. Tied up in a bow to satisfy the viewer, obviously.
I dont know when or on what I saw TLAV, but I just remembered being an unexpectedly sad ending. Because the main character always gets the girl.
It wasnt until much later did I come to understand and love movies that dont necessarily end on a high note.
I dont know when or on what I saw TLAV, but I just remembered being an unexpectedly sad ending. Because the main character always gets the girl.
It wasnt until much later did I come to understand and love movies that dont necessarily end on a high note.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,073
Received 2,127 Likes on 1,409 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
I was too young to see those depressing 70s sci-fi movies when they first came out but my dad used to watch them when I was a kid. Planet of the Apes is probably the first one I can remember.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,335
Received 2,264 Likes on 1,665 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
The ending of Kevin Costner's Revenge that was directed by Tony Scott. The ending when Costner's character rescued Stowe after she was tortured and drugged up and then she died in his arms after she said "I love you" Holy shit I was literally in tears I remember watching it on VHS in the early 90s and that scene killed me.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 18,116
Received 240 Likes on 189 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
The Champ with Jon Voight and Ricky Schroder.
#5
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,166
Received 647 Likes on 554 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,133
Received 518 Likes on 371 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
Old Yeller.
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,870
Received 257 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
Probably Frankenstein on TV when I was 5.
#8
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 11,675
Received 1,026 Likes on 723 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
Likely Silent Running on the TeeVee.
I'd like to also add Brian's Song, also on the TeeVee. Cried like a little baby during dinner. (I was not much older than a baby, FWIW.)
I'd like to also add Brian's Song, also on the TeeVee. Cried like a little baby during dinner. (I was not much older than a baby, FWIW.)
Last edited by Kurt D; 01-18-23 at 07:54 PM.
#9
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 65,722
Received 3,988 Likes on 2,695 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
Annie Hall, The Way We Were and New York, New York were all movies that bummed me out because the leads don't end up together. The Way We Were came out a few years earlier, but I think I saw it on TV so as I remember it I kind of saw all three in rapid succession and was left with the disturbing realization that many great relationships do not end in Happily Ever After. It was a blow to a young romantic like me.
#10
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,374
Received 195 Likes on 146 Posts
#11
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 40,457
Received 1,349 Likes on 1,056 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
I want to say either Fox and the Hound or Pinocchio (Pinocchio has a happy ending but what the hell happened to the donkey boys?)
Also, I think Disney Plus still doesn't have the original Brave Little Toaster and probably for good reason. :P
Also, I think Disney Plus still doesn't have the original Brave Little Toaster and probably for good reason. :P
#12
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Posts: 23,137
Received 141 Likes on 108 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
King Kong count?
Fox and the Hound actually has a somewhat optimistic ending all things considered.
Fox and the Hound actually has a somewhat optimistic ending all things considered.
#14
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 20,201
Received 579 Likes on 358 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
I was coming in here to mention The Last American Virgin and there it was, first on the list. Apropos, though. THAT BITCH
Butt now that I think of it, it was actually the 1981 adaptation of The Postman Always Rings Twice. I don't know why my parents dragged my 10 year old ass to the theater with them to see that flick, but that final scene featuringwas particularly brutal to my sensitbilities.
Butt now that I think of it, it was actually the 1981 adaptation of The Postman Always Rings Twice. I don't know why my parents dragged my 10 year old ass to the theater with them to see that flick, but that final scene featuring
Spoiler:
Jack Nicholson weeping over Jessica Lange's body after she died in a car crash coming back from their wedding
#16
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 11,675
Received 1,026 Likes on 723 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
I was coming in here to mention The Last American Virgin and there it was, first on the list. Apropos, though. THAT BITCH
Butt now that I think of it, it was actually the 1981 adaptation of The Postman Always Rings Twice. I don't know why my parents dragged my 10 year old ass to the theater with them to see that flick, but that final scene featuring
was particularly brutal to my sensitbilities.
Butt now that I think of it, it was actually the 1981 adaptation of The Postman Always Rings Twice. I don't know why my parents dragged my 10 year old ass to the theater with them to see that flick, but that final scene featuring
Spoiler:
Jack Nicholson weeping over Jessica Lange's body after she died in a car crash coming back from their wedding
was particularly brutal to my sensitbilities.
#17
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
#18
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 8,600
Likes: 0
Received 161 Likes on 117 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
I remember seeing "The Birds" for the first time when it was on NBC's "Saturday Night at the Movies" in the late '60s. I was a child at the time and we watched it with my family and we had a good time, as it was scary but not inappropriate (if you know what I mean). However, we were all taken aback by the ending, and what it meant, since it was so unusual at the time. We just hadn't seen a movie that left things like that.
#19
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 1,449
Received 73 Likes on 47 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
The ending of Kevin Costner's Revenge that was directed by Tony Scott. The ending when Costner's character rescued Stowe after she was tortured and drugged up and then she died in his arms after she said "I love you" Holy shit I was literally in tears I remember watching it on VHS in the early 90s and that scene killed me.
I think Charlotte's Web got me. I remember reading the book and then watching the cartoon movie and when Charlotte dies. I cried my ass off.
#20
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2006
Posts: 9,469
Received 311 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
Old Yeller. Saw it once on TV as a kid in the early 60s and have never wanted to do a repeat viewing because of the ending (forget that "kid gets a new dog" bit - it's nothing but a lame attempt to lighten the ending a bit). It also caused me to never want a pet of any kind.
#21
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 15,550
Received 906 Likes on 561 Posts
Re: The first movie you saw that had a sad ending? (Spoilers)
My Girl
I remember totally getting choked up at the line: "And where are his glasses? He can't see without his glasses! Put his glasses on! Put on his glasses!"
I remember totally getting choked up at the line: "And where are his glasses? He can't see without his glasses! Put his glasses on! Put on his glasses!"
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off