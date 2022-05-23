Vengeance (2022, D: B.J. Novak) S: Novak, Rae, Kutcher, Holbrook, Cameron, Smith-Cameron
In Theaters July 29
VENGEANCE, the directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak (The Office), is a darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with. With an ensemble cast that includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron, and Dove Cameron.
