M3GAN 2.0 (2025) - S: Williams, McGraw
Nothing to be alarmed about as we told you, M3GAN 2.0, was inevitable and Universal just set a Jan. 17, 2025 release for the sequel to the Blumhouse and Atomic Monster hit film. The pic, now in its second week, has racked up $92M around the world off a $12M budget.
The pic was produced in association with Divide/Conquer, is in the works. The sequels script is being penned by Akela Cooper (M3GAN, Malignant, The Nun 2), who wrote the script to the original film. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are onboard to return for the sequel. Williams will also serve as a producer. She served as an EP on the original film.
Jason Blum, James Wan and Allison Williams are producers on the hit films 2.0. Michael Clear and Judson Scott, of Wans Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce. Blumhouses Ryan Turek is an executive producer. Mark Katchur is an executive producer. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath, from Divide/Conquer, are also EPs.
Atomic Monster and Blumhouse have been in final talks to merge.
Re: M3GAN 2.0 (2025) - S: Williams, McGraw
Call it M3gan 2.0, Electric Boogaloo. It could work...
Re: M3GAN 2.0 (2025) - S: Williams, McGraw
M3gan: Electric 2galoo
