Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024, D: Costner) -- The Reviews Thread
Families, friends and foes discover the lure of the Old West as the Civil War divides the country.
Rated: R
Running Time: 181 minutes
RT Score: 50% as of 6/26/24
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/hor...saga_chapter_1
Opens tomorrow night. I know the likelihood this thread will have much activity this weekend is probably slim. It's a 3 hour Western and it's fighting for attention against A Quiet Place Day 1. So if you don't have time to see it, all good. I won't be able to see this until sometime next week at the earliest.
But, it's a big epic Western and Costner's 1st directorial effort in 21 years. I believe it's worth doing a thread.
