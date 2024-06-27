Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024, D: Costner) -- The Reviews Thread

Quote:

Families, friends and foes discover the lure of the Old West as the Civil War divides the country.











Rated: R



Running Time: 181 minutes



RT Score: 50% as of 6/26/24

Opens tomorrow night. I know the likelihood this thread will have much activity this weekend is probably slim. It's a 3 hour Western and it's fighting for attention against A Quiet Place Day 1. So if you don't have time to see it, all good. I won't be able to see this until sometime next week at the earliest.But, it's a big epic Western and Costner's 1st directorial effort in 21 years. I believe it's worth doing a thread.