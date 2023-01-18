DVD Talk Forum

Your favorite song from a Disney film

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Your favorite song from a Disney film

   
Old 01-18-23, 01:26 PM
Your favorite song from a Disney film
When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio just popped up on a random playlist. That's probably my favorite tune from a Disney flick.

How about you?
Old 01-18-23, 01:32 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
It might change as I think about it more as there are a lot, but the first favorite to pop into my head is:

The Bare Necessities - Jungle Book

And right up there is Under The Sea - The Little Mermaid
And the Elton John songs from The Lion King
And...
Old 01-18-23, 01:35 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Under the Sea from the Little Mermaid is catchy as shit and has stood the test of time.

More recently, I love almost all the songs from Encanto, particularly Surface Pressure and Dos Oruguitas
Old 01-18-23, 02:14 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Film:


Short:
Old 01-18-23, 02:21 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Originally Posted by Mondo Kane View Post
Film:
I know most people tend to cite Bambis mother dying as the most traumatizing Disney moment but for me its this scene in Dumbo.
Old 01-18-23, 02:21 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Old School : Bare Necessities

New School :

Old 01-18-23, 02:42 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
I Wont Say Im In Love from Hercules. Meg is my favorite princess and she doesnt get the love she deserves.
Old 01-18-23, 02:50 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Thanks for posting Put it in the Bag! Love that short and song.

First song that comes to mind is Youre Welcome but im sure theres several im forgetting.
Old 01-18-23, 04:33 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Chim Chim Cher-ee
Old 01-18-23, 04:39 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
"Sweet Transvestite" from Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Old 01-18-23, 04:41 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Originally Posted by rw2516 View Post
Chim Chim Cher-ee
I was thinking of animated Disney movies when I answered but Lets Go Fly a Kite at the end of Mary Poppins is certainly on the list. It definitely hits harder now that Im grown with kids of my own than it did when I was a kid.
Old 01-18-23, 04:46 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Classic: When you wish upon a star

Modern: A whole new world
Old 01-18-23, 04:55 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
I was thinking of animated Disney movies when I answered but Lets Go Fly a Kite at the end of Mary Poppins[/b is certainly on the list. It definitely hits harder now that Im grown with kids of my own than it did when I was a kid.
Mary Poppins is pretty loaded with good songs. For all animated feature mine would be "I Want To Be Like You" from Jungle Book.


Old 01-18-23, 05:21 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
I was always partial to "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" from the movie that no longer exists.
Old 01-18-23, 05:26 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
I'd have to go with "Colors of the Wind" from POCAHONTAS because it was the first song I thought of when I saw the thread title, even though I saw so many Disney films in theaters 30 and 40 years earlier than that.
Old 01-18-23, 07:50 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
It's sexual politics may be a little questionable in 2023, but "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid is my favorite and it's not particularly close.
Old 01-18-23, 08:10 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
Under the Sea from the Little Mermaid is catchy as shit and has stood the test of time.
Originally Posted by rocket1312 View Post
It's sexual politics may be a little questionable in 2023, but "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid is my favorite and it's not particularly close.
When I was in college at UC Santa Barbara, I took a Music in Film course. It was 1987 or so. The class was maybe thirty people. One day our professor brought in a guest. I don't remember his name, but he was a producer or director of The Little Mermaid as the film was in production. He showed us two scenes, Under The Sea and Kiss The Girl, both with just pencil sketches at the time. He tried to set the two scenes up, especially the second one. We were all astounded. I knew they were making an adaptation of The Little Mermaid but that was about it. None of the recent Disney films had big musical scenes and this was almost like a Broadway show. We were all astounded. There was a collective groan of disappointment when Kiss The Girl ended with two eels tipping over the boat just before the kiss. We were all hooked, but had no idea what a revival we were in for. As he left, the Disney guy left us with a tidbit of information that none of us had heard : After this, they were going to adapt Beauty and the Beast!
Old 01-18-23, 08:44 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
I really loved Moana’s soundtrack. Best song I remember is either “Under the Sea” or the “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Lean towards latter bc I think I actually have that song on phone..
Old 01-18-23, 10:53 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Way too many to choose from, but this is probably hands down my all-time favorite:



Old 01-18-23, 11:01 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Honorable mention to this one, because 1) I couldn't give two shits about the politics or whether or not it's "problematic", and 2) the song is just absolutely perfect. My only real complaint about Song of the South, other than centering a white family drama in the Reconstruction-era South with peppy former slaves just happy to be there, was that it was just boring as fuck.



Old 01-18-23, 11:12 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
So many to choose from but have to give a shout out to The Princess and the Frog soundtrack. The varied styles of jazz/gospel/folk/cajun music with some great lyrics and killer performances really come together.
Old 01-19-23, 09:37 PM
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Old School : Bare Necessities

New School :
https://youtu.be/ElhbTsKsros
First song that came to mind. Such raw emotion coupled with the action on the screen is just pure magic.

For old school, I'll go with:

