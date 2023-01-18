Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film

Quote: GoldenJCJ Originally Posted by Under the Sea from the Little Mermaid is catchy as shit and has stood the test of time.

Quote: rocket1312 Originally Posted by It's sexual politics may be a little questionable in 2023, but "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid is my favorite and it's not particularly close.

When I was in college at UC Santa Barbara, I took a Music in Film course. It was 1987 or so. The class was maybe thirty people. One day our professor brought in a guest. I don't remember his name, but he was a producer or director of The Little Mermaid as the film was in production. He showed us two scenes, Under The Sea and Kiss The Girl, both with just pencil sketches at the time. He tried to set the two scenes up, especially the second one. We were all astounded. I knew they were making an adaptation of The Little Mermaid but that was about it. None of the recent Disney films had big musical scenes and this was almost like a Broadway show. We were all astounded. There was a collective groan of disappointment when Kiss The Girl ended with two eels tipping over the boat just before the kiss. We were all hooked, but had no idea what a revival we were in for. As he left, the Disney guy left us with a tidbit of information that none of us had heard : After this, they were going to adapt Beauty and the Beast!