Your favorite song from a Disney film
Your favorite song from a Disney film
When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio just popped up on a random playlist. That's probably my favorite tune from a Disney flick.
How about you?
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
It might change as I think about it more as there are a lot, but the first favorite to pop into my head is:
The Bare Necessities - Jungle Book
And right up there is Under The Sea - The Little Mermaid
And the Elton John songs from The Lion King
And...
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Under the Sea from the Little Mermaid is catchy as shit and has stood the test of time.
More recently, I love almost all the songs from Encanto, particularly Surface Pressure and Dos Oruguitas
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
I Wont Say Im In Love from Hercules. Meg is my favorite princess and she doesnt get the love she deserves.
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Thanks for posting Put it in the Bag! Love that short and song.
First song that comes to mind is Youre Welcome but im sure theres several im forgetting.
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
I'd have to go with "Colors of the Wind" from POCAHONTAS because it was the first song I thought of when I saw the thread title, even though I saw so many Disney films in theaters 30 and 40 years earlier than that.
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
It's sexual politics may be a little questionable in 2023, but "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid is my favorite and it's not particularly close.
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
I really loved Moana’s soundtrack. Best song I remember is either “Under the Sea” or the “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Lean towards latter bc I think I actually have that song on phone..
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Way too many to choose from, but this is probably hands down my all-time favorite:
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Honorable mention to this one, because 1) I couldn't give two shits about the politics or whether or not it's "problematic", and 2) the song is just absolutely perfect. My only real complaint about Song of the South, other than centering a white family drama in the Reconstruction-era South with peppy former slaves just happy to be there, was that it was just boring as fuck.
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
So many to choose from but have to give a shout out to The Princess and the Frog soundtrack. The varied styles of jazz/gospel/folk/cajun music with some great lyrics and killer performances really come together.
Re: Your favorite song from a Disney film
Old School : Bare Necessities
New School :
https://youtu.be/ElhbTsKsros
For old school, I'll go with:
