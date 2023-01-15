DVD Talk Forum

The Price We Pay (2023, D: Kitamura) -- S: Stephen Dorff, Emile Hirsch

The Price We Pay (2023, D: Kitamura) -- S: Stephen Dorff, Emile Hirsch

   
The Price We Pay (2023, D: Kitamura) -- S: Stephen Dorff, Emile Hirsch



From the director of Midnight Meat Train comes this gripping thriller starring Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) and Stephen Dorff (Blade). After an intense holdup at a pawnshop, Grace is taken hostage by the thieves. Forced to take refuge at a remote farmhouse late at night, they discover a secret dungeon with evidence of sadistic violence--and when "Grandfather" comes home, all hell breaks loose. Can Grace muster the courage to escape the gut-wrenching fates that befall her criminal companions?


I know the title is kind of generic, but this is a horror movie from the maker of Midnight Meat Train. A very underrated horror movie and it was one of Bradley Cooper's early starring roles. This does look like a "torture porn" themed horror movie. I know some of you here hate that genre. I might check this out when it hits Red Box.

Currently it's available as a $7 rental on demand and $13 purchase

https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/...We-Pay/2171150


There aren't that many reviews, but it has a pretty high audience score and a couple of verified theatrical viewers said it was great.

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_price_we_pay_2022
