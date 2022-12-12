80th Annual Golden Globe Awards -- Movie Edition

Nominations are being revealed Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. A total of 27 movie and TV categories will be unveiled this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with winners to be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. MOTION PICTURES BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA



Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA



Cate Blanchett

Olivia Colman

Viola Davis

Ana de Armas

Michelle Williams



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA



Austin Butler

Brendan Fraser

Hugh Jackman

Bill Nighy

Jeremy Pope



BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY



Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY



Lesley Manville

Margot Robbie

Anya Taylor-Joy

Emma Thompson

Michelle Yeoh



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY



Diego Calva

Daniel Craig

Adam Driver

Colin Farrell

Ralph Fiennes



BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red



BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE



All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE



Angela Bassett

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtis

Dolly De Leon

Carey Mulligan



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE



Brendan Gleeson

Barry Keoghan

Brad Pitt

Ke Huy Quan

Eddie Redmayne



BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE



James Cameron

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan

Baz Luhrmann

Martin McDonagh

Steven Spielberg



BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE



Todd Field

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan

Martin McDonagh

Sarah Polley

Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE



Carter Burwell

Alexandre Desplat

Hildur Guonadottir

Justin Hurwitz

John Williams



BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE



Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR