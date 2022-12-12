DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards -- Movie Edition

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards -- Movie Edition

   
Old 12-12-22, 09:01 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,962
Likes: 0
Received 3,263 Likes on 2,214 Posts
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards -- Movie Edition
Nominations are being revealed Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. A total of 27 movie and TV categories will be unveiled this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with winners to be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

MOTION PICTURES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett
Olivia Colman
Viola Davis
Ana de Armas
Michelle Williams

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Austin Butler
Brendan Fraser
Hugh Jackman
Bill Nighy
Jeremy Pope

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville
Margot Robbie
Anya Taylor-Joy
Emma Thompson
Michelle Yeoh

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva
Daniel Craig
Adam Driver
Colin Farrell
Ralph Fiennes

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Dolly De Leon
Carey Mulligan

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Brendan Gleeson
Barry Keoghan
Brad Pitt
Ke Huy Quan
Eddie Redmayne

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

James Cameron
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
Baz Luhrmann
Martin McDonagh
Steven Spielberg

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Todd Field
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
Martin McDonagh
Sarah Polley
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Carter Burwell
Alexandre Desplat
Hildur Guonadottir
Justin Hurwitz
John Williams

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.