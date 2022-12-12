80th Annual Golden Globe Awards -- Movie Edition
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards -- Movie Edition
Nominations are being revealed Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. A total of 27 movie and TV categories will be unveiled this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with winners to be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Cate Blanchett
Olivia Colman
Viola Davis
Ana de Armas
Michelle Williams
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Austin Butler
Brendan Fraser
Hugh Jackman
Bill Nighy
Jeremy Pope
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Lesley Manville
Margot Robbie
Anya Taylor-Joy
Emma Thompson
Michelle Yeoh
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Diego Calva
Daniel Craig
Adam Driver
Colin Farrell
Ralph Fiennes
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Angela Bassett
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Dolly De Leon
Carey Mulligan
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Brendan Gleeson
Barry Keoghan
Brad Pitt
Ke Huy Quan
Eddie Redmayne
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
James Cameron
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
Baz Luhrmann
Martin McDonagh
Steven Spielberg
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Todd Field
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan
Martin McDonagh
Sarah Polley
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Carter Burwell
Alexandre Desplat
Hildur Guonadottir
Justin Hurwitz
John Williams
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
