Re: David Cronenberg's Galaxy of Flesh (1985)

Wild. It elicits the familiar but then goes way beyond like if a Hollywood studio in the 80's had greenlit a $100 million dollar Screaming Mad George Rob Botin Dan O' Bannon flick.



The article points out Cronenberg's name can't be used in MidJourney. If it had I have no doubt it would've been spot on. I get more Alien, Star Wars, The Thing, and Dune vibes from it. Still amazing.



Check out the recent NYTimes article on the imagined Jodorowsky's TRON. Uncanny jawdropping images. It's really extraordinary what these programs can generate.

