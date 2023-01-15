David Cronenberg's Galaxy of Flesh (1985)
David Cronenberg's Galaxy of Flesh (1985)
I'd really like to see this movie...
Someone Used AI to Dream Up a Nonexistent David Cronenberg Movie and the Results Are Nauseating
Hundreds more images at this link: https://t.co/TXWMi1CElV
Not sure if this should go in "MOVIES" or "OTHER" but the discussion of AI as applied to films would seem relevant here.
Re: David Cronenberg's Galaxy of Flesh (1985)
Looking through all the pictures, it's interesting to recognize the images the AI used as "inspiration". There's so many figures that are clearly based on images from Star Wars (I guess cause the AI knows Cronenberg was offered Return of the Jedi), as well as Cronenberg's The Fly, and Alien, and Lifeforce, and even In The Mouth Of Madness.
Re: David Cronenberg's Galaxy of Flesh (1985)
Wild. It elicits the familiar but then goes way beyond like if a Hollywood studio in the 80's had greenlit a $100 million dollar Screaming Mad George Rob Botin Dan O' Bannon flick.
The article points out Cronenberg's name can't be used in MidJourney. If it had I have no doubt it would've been spot on. I get more Alien, Star Wars, The Thing, and Dune vibes from it. Still amazing.
Check out the recent NYTimes article on the imagined Jodorowsky's TRON. Uncanny jawdropping images. It's really extraordinary what these programs can generate.
The article points out Cronenberg's name can't be used in MidJourney. If it had I have no doubt it would've been spot on. I get more Alien, Star Wars, The Thing, and Dune vibes from it. Still amazing.
Check out the recent NYTimes article on the imagined Jodorowsky's TRON. Uncanny jawdropping images. It's really extraordinary what these programs can generate.
