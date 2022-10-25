Prey for the Devil (2022, D: Stamm) S: Byers, Salmon, Navarro, Ralph, Cross, Madsen
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,427
Likes: 0
Received 3,118 Likes on 2,113 Posts
Prey for the Devil (2022, D: Stamm) S: Byers, Salmon, Navarro, Ralph, Cross, Madsen
Prey for the Devil - In Theaters October 28. Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, Academy Award Nominee Virginia Madsen
In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. On this spiritual battlefield, an unlikely warrior rises: a young nun, Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers). Although nuns are forbidden to perform exorcisms, a professor (Colin Salmon) recognizes Sister Anns gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Christian Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl (who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago), and soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her .and it wants in.
Lionsgate and Gold Circle Entertainment present, a Lionsgate production, a Confluence production.
In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. On this spiritual battlefield, an unlikely warrior rises: a young nun, Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers). Although nuns are forbidden to perform exorcisms, a professor (Colin Salmon) recognizes Sister Anns gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Christian Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl (who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago), and soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her .and it wants in.
Lionsgate and Gold Circle Entertainment present, a Lionsgate production, a Confluence production.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off