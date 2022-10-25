DVD Talk Forum

Prey for the Devil (2022, D: Stamm) S: Byers, Salmon, Navarro, Ralph, Cross, Madsen

Prey for the Devil (2022, D: Stamm) S: Byers, Salmon, Navarro, Ralph, Cross, Madsen

   
Prey for the Devil (2022, D: Stamm) S: Byers, Salmon, Navarro, Ralph, Cross, Madsen



Prey for the Devil - In Theaters October 28. Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, Academy Award Nominee Virginia Madsen


In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. On this spiritual battlefield, an unlikely warrior rises: a young nun, Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers). Although nuns are forbidden to perform exorcisms, a professor (Colin Salmon) recognizes Sister Anns gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Christian Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl (who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago), and soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her.and it wants in.

Lionsgate and Gold Circle Entertainment present, a Lionsgate production, a Confluence production.
