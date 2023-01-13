DVD Talk Forum

01-13-23
"The Outwaters" (Robbie Banfitch, found footage film)
Saw the trailer on YT, won a "jury award" at the "Unnamed Footage Festival", whatever that is. I hate "shaky cam" films (hated Blair Witch Project)so this might not be for me unless it's used sparingly, but I thought it might interest others:

"Four travelers encounter menacing phenomena while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert."

