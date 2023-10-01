DVD Talk Forum

The Safecracker (1958) on TCM -- why the jitter?

Movie Talk

The Safecracker (1958) on TCM -- why the jitter?

   
Old 01-10-23, 06:32 PM
The Safecracker (1958) on TCM -- why the jitter?
I recently recorded and watched the 1958 Ray Milland film, The Safecracker, on TCM. I hadn't seen it before, and it was enjoyable. But it had a very noticeable jitter, especially in scenes with a lot of motion or panning across. I haven't seen this kind of problem before on TCM airings, and I wondered what causes this. I'm not an expert in how one transfers a film to TV format. But could this have something to do with three-two pulldown or whatever technique was used to transfer the film to TV format? Why problems on this film and not others of the same vintage? Just curious about this and thought somebody here might know.
Old 01-10-23, 06:55 PM
Re: The Safecracker (1958) on TCM -- why the jitter?
I've seen that a few times on TCM, most recently Forever Darling from the 50s, and Black Samson from the 70s. Tried searching the TCM message board for an answer, but couldn't find anything.
