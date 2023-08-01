The "Can you believe they went from___ to ____?" Thread
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
The "Can you believe they went from___ to ____?" Thread
Caught the end of Rudy and when they showed Jon Favreau's character in the stands cheering Rudy, it got me thinking, even after Swingers who would have thought that he would go on to become a director that would help launch the MCU and then restore the collective faith of fans in Star Wars with the Mandalorian?
Who else surprised you going from an innocuous beginning to be on top or even the other way, a big bang into nothing.
Who else surprised you going from an innocuous beginning to be on top or even the other way, a big bang into nothing.
Last edited by SmackDaddy; 01-08-23 at 04:42 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,838
Received 246 Likes on 177 Posts
Re: The "Can you believe they went from___ to ____?" Thread
I still find it hard to believe Chloe Sevigny went from an Academy Award nomination to blowing some creep in a two dollar movie.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 22,947
Received 2,098 Likes on 1,390 Posts
Re: The "Can you believe they went from___ to ____?" Thread
Nicolas Cage went from the scrawny dope in Raising Arizona to an action star in the 90s with The Rock, Face/Off, and Con Air.
Speaking of Favreau, the same could be said for Robert Downey Jr. who went from being a drug addict, jailbird that no one in Hollywood wanted to touch to being the lynchpin in the biggest cinematic universe in film history.
Speaking of Favreau, the same could be said for Robert Downey Jr. who went from being a drug addict, jailbird that no one in Hollywood wanted to touch to being the lynchpin in the biggest cinematic universe in film history.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off