The "Can you believe they went from___ to ____?" Thread

Caught the end of Rudy and when they showed Jon Favreau's character in the stands cheering Rudy, it got me thinking, even after Swingers who would have thought that he would go on to become a director that would help launch the MCU and then restore the collective faith of fans in Star Wars with the Mandalorian?



Who else surprised you going from an innocuous beginning to be on top or even the other way, a big bang into nothing.