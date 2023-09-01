At Midnight (2023, D: Feingold) -- S: Monica Barbaro, Diego Boneta -- Paramount +
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,186
Received 2,236 Likes on 1,645 Posts
At Midnight (2023, D: Feingold) -- S: Monica Barbaro, Diego Boneta -- Paramount +
At Midnight centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, Father of the Bride), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. Hes focused on opening his own boutique hotel. Shes trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film, Super Society 3, in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, Workaholics) cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandros hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet At Midnight
I know Rom Coms aren't exactly a draw here. But, I thought this trailer looked cute. And I like finally seeing something else from Barbaro other than Top Gun. Although this premise does feel familiar.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off