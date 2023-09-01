DVD Talk Forum

At Midnight (2023, D: Feingold) -- S: Monica Barbaro, Diego Boneta -- Paramount +

At Midnight (2023, D: Feingold) -- S: Monica Barbaro, Diego Boneta -- Paramount +




At Midnight centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, Father of the Bride), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. Hes focused on opening his own boutique hotel. Shes trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film, Super Society 3, in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, Workaholics) cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandros hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet At Midnight






I know Rom Coms aren't exactly a draw here. But, I thought this trailer looked cute. And I like finally seeing something else from Barbaro other than Top Gun. Although this premise does feel familiar.
Trivial things in a movie that bug you anyway

