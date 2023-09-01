DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Drop (2023, EP: Duplass Bros) S: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Drop (2023, EP: Duplass Bros) S: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell

   
Old 01-09-23, 07:47 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,233
Likes: 0
Received 3,321 Likes on 2,253 Posts
The Drop (2023, EP: Duplass Bros) S: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell


Some things you cant take back like dropping your friends baby. Stream The Drop on January 13.

Lex (PEN15s Anna Konkle) and Mani (Coming 2 Americas Jermaine Fowler) are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friends destination wedding, coinciding with Lexs ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friends (Aparna Nancherla, Search Party) baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lexs future into deep uncertainty.

Director: Sarah Adina Smith
Co-Writers: Sarah Adina Smith and Joshua Leonard
Cast: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, Elisha Henig
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
House Party - remake (2023) S: Latimore, Cole

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.