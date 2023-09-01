The Drop (2023, EP: Duplass Bros) S: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell

Quote:

Some things you cant take back like dropping your friends baby. Stream The Drop on January 13.



Lex (PEN15s Anna Konkle) and Mani (Coming 2 Americas Jermaine Fowler) are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friends destination wedding, coinciding with Lexs ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friends (Aparna Nancherla, Search Party) baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lexs future into deep uncertainty.



Director: Sarah Adina Smith

Co-Writers: Sarah Adina Smith and Joshua Leonard

Cast: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, Elisha Henig