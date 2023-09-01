The Drop (2023, EP: Duplass Bros) S: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell
The Drop (2023, EP: Duplass Bros) S: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell
Some things you cant take back like dropping your friends baby. Stream The Drop on January 13.
Lex (PEN15s Anna Konkle) and Mani (Coming 2 Americas Jermaine Fowler) are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friends destination wedding, coinciding with Lexs ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friends (Aparna Nancherla, Search Party) baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lexs future into deep uncertainty.
Director: Sarah Adina Smith
Co-Writers: Sarah Adina Smith and Joshua Leonard
Cast: Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, Elisha Henig
