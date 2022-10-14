DVD Talk Forum

House Party - remake (2023) S: Latimore, Cole

From New Line Cinema comes your VIP ticket into the hottest event of the year: House Party, the remix to the fan-favorite 90s classic.

Aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their headsand freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleanersthe pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away.

In a what the hell? move, they decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, the site of their last cleaning job, which just happens to belong to none other than LeBron James. No permission? No problem. What could go wrong?

How about a time traveling DJ, undependable security, a runaway guest list, one borrowed Lamborghini, angry rival promoters, a stolen championship ring, escalating property damage, an angry koala..?

But also, one outrageous ride stacked with double-take cameos and timeless throwback tracks, R-rated comedy and two friends worth cheering for... you have to see to believe.

After all, a night like this doesnt come around more than once.

House Party stars Tosin Cole (61st Street, Till), Jacob Latimore (Detroit, The Chi), Karen Obilom (Doom Patrol, Games People Play), D.C. Young Fly (Armed, For the Love of Money) and Scott Mescudi (The Harder They Fall, Dont Look Up), and is directed by Calmatic, the Grammy-winning music video director in his feature film debut. It is produced by LeBron James (Hustle, Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Maverick Carter (The Wall, Whats My Name: Muhammad Ali). House Party is written by Jamal Olori & Stephen Glover (Atlanta) and executive produced by Richard Brener, Josh Mack, Victoria Palmeri, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Gretel Twombly, Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin.

Calmatic is joined behind the camera by director of photography Andrew Huebscher (Big Time Adolescence, The Binge), production designer Scott Falconer (Dope, upcoming Untitled Rick Famuyiwa Project), editor Matthew Barbato (Only Murders in the Building, Dave), music supervisor Keir Lehman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Queen & Slim), costume designer Derica Cole Washington (Twenties, Zola) and composer Oak Felder (The United States vs. Billie Holiday, The Equalizer 2).
