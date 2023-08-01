DVD Talk Forum

What are your favorite 70's disaster movies?

   
What are your favorite 70's disaster movies?
I'm going to revisit the 70's disaster movies and wanted to know what everyone's favorites are. I know most if not all suck. But that's half the fun in watching them. I recently saw "Airport '77" again and was surprised how good the special effects were at a time where there was no CGI. But I personally think "Earthquake" is the best.
Reply
Re: What are your favorite 70's disaster movies?
Poseidon Adventure. Loved the creation of the world of an ocean liner upside down. Great cast and solid, yet over-the-top, acting.
Reply
Re: What are your favorite 70's disaster movies?
The Towering Inferno. Just the thought of dying in a fire in a high rise gives me chills. That movie was really well done for it's time. 48 years ago.

The death scenes of Robert Wagner and Susan Flannery was both harrowing and terrifying.

Reply
Re: What are your favorite 70's disaster movies?
This. In addition to sleazy Borgnine prossy BS, you get Shelly Winters as a scuba-diver, and claustrophobic thrills. Towering Inferno has some great fear-of-heights stuff, but Poseidon is the complete picture.
Reply
