What are your favorite 70's disaster movies?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,998
Received 197 Likes on 141 Posts
What are your favorite 70's disaster movies?
I'm going to revisit the 70's disaster movies and wanted to know what everyone's favorites are. I know most if not all suck. But that's half the fun in watching them. I recently saw "Airport '77" again and was surprised how good the special effects were at a time where there was no CGI. But I personally think "Earthquake" is the best.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,583
Received 984 Likes on 712 Posts
Re: What are your favorite 70's disaster movies?
Poseidon Adventure. Loved the creation of the world of an ocean liner upside down. Great cast and solid, yet over-the-top, acting.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,180
Received 2,230 Likes on 1,643 Posts
Re: What are your favorite 70's disaster movies?
The Towering Inferno. Just the thought of dying in a fire in a high rise gives me chills. That movie was really well done for it's time. 48 years ago.
The death scenes of Robert Wagner and Susan Flannery was both harrowing and terrifying.
The death scenes of Robert Wagner and Susan Flannery was both harrowing and terrifying.
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 11,564
Received 995 Likes on 700 Posts
Re: What are your favorite 70's disaster movies?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off