Re: Which IMAX Theater is Highest Quality?

Not sure how much feedback you'll get on such a local specific question, but I'll play since I've at least been to one of these theaters.



The only one I've been to is Plainville. It's my preferred local cinema but the IMAX, while fine, is typical fake IMAX. The Dolby Cinema at Plainville is the better option for high quality screenings.



As for the other two, I haven't been to them, but I know Milford at least has 4k laser projection. It's the only IMAX theater in the state that has anything other than standard digital IMAX projectors.