Which IMAX Theater is Highest Quality?
Which IMAX Theater is Highest Quality?
Hey all,
Knowing IMAX theaters can vary by quality, I'm trying to figure out which is the highest of quality among these three:
- Cinemark Connecticut Post and IMAX in Milford, CT
- AMC Danbury 16 in Danbury, CT
- AMC Plainville 20 in Plainville, CT
For reference, I've also attached the inside configurations of each.. any guidance is appreciated!!
Plainville Configuration
Milford Configuration
Danbury Configuration
Re: Which IMAX Theater is Highest Quality?
Not sure how much feedback you'll get on such a local specific question, but I'll play since I've at least been to one of these theaters.
The only one I've been to is Plainville. It's my preferred local cinema but the IMAX, while fine, is typical fake IMAX. The Dolby Cinema at Plainville is the better option for high quality screenings.
As for the other two, I haven't been to them, but I know Milford at least has 4k laser projection. It's the only IMAX theater in the state that has anything other than standard digital IMAX projectors.
The only one I've been to is Plainville. It's my preferred local cinema but the IMAX, while fine, is typical fake IMAX. The Dolby Cinema at Plainville is the better option for high quality screenings.
As for the other two, I haven't been to them, but I know Milford at least has 4k laser projection. It's the only IMAX theater in the state that has anything other than standard digital IMAX projectors.
