Movies that open with a fake commercial
Besides M3GAN, are there any other movies that begin with a fake commercial?

The only other one I can think of is Robocop 2

Re: Movies that open with a fake commercial
Child's Play maybe?

UHF maybe?

Raising Arizona maybe?

too lazy to check
Re: Movies that open with a fake commercial
Starship Troopers does
