Your First Naked Celebrity

Spinning off from the current Romeo and Juliet discussion in the other thread.



I think I was 10 or 11 when my stepfather brought over a huge Beta machine and popped in Terminator for us to watch. Linda Hamilton is the first celeb I saw naked though, shortly afterwards, I'd say the women in the Nightmare and Elm Street/Friday the 13th franchise were hot on the heels of Sarah Connor.



And you?



(NOTE: to keep this thread from being locked, of course, no photos)