Your First Naked Celebrity

   
Old 01-06-23, 10:45 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Your First Naked Celebrity
Spinning off from the current Romeo and Juliet discussion in the other thread.

I think I was 10 or 11 when my stepfather brought over a huge Beta machine and popped in Terminator for us to watch. Linda Hamilton is the first celeb I saw naked though, shortly afterwards, I'd say the women in the Nightmare and Elm Street/Friday the 13th franchise were hot on the heels of Sarah Connor.

And you?

(NOTE: to keep this thread from being locked, of course, no photos)
Old 01-06-23, 10:57 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
I remember watching late night TV when I was a kid and can't remember is Uma Thurman was actually naked in Henry and June or not (she wasn't super famous at the time), so I think that honor goes to Jennifer Connelly in the Hot Spot.
Old 01-06-23, 11:00 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Wish I could remember, but I don't.
Old 01-06-23, 11:05 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
I posted in the R+J thread but Im pretty sure it was Jamie Lee Curtis in Trading Places. I was probably only 5 or 6 years old and Im sure the only reason my parents let me watch it was because it was an Eddie Murphy/Dan Ackroyd comedy.

Old 01-06-23, 11:06 AM
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Whoever the girls in Police Academy were. We had all the premium channels, so once I realized you could see boobies on tv it was on. I would go through the TV Guide every weekend and circle every movie with a "N" or "SC" in the ratings to try to stay up late and watch.
Old 01-06-23, 11:08 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Adding a side note here: My REAL education came when I discovered Blue Nuit, the late night softcore Saturday Night flicks played on the station out of Quebec that we were just close enough to get. Probably why I don't recall much of early 90s SNL. I was busy watching Sylvia Krystal
Old 01-06-23, 11:25 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Originally Posted by John Galt View Post
Whoever the girls in Police Academy were. We had all the premium channels, so once I realized you could see boobies on tv it was on. I would go through the TV Guide every weekend and circle every movie with a "N" or "SC" in the ratings to try to stay up late and watch.
Yeah, it was probably Porky's or Revenge of the Nerds or Caddyshack, or maybe National Lampoon's European Vacation. I also remember watching stuff like Beast Master at a drive through. I have no idea why my parents let me watch this stuff.
Old 01-06-23, 11:52 AM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Linda Hamilton in Terminator.
Old 01-06-23, 11:59 AM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Best I can recall it was Bo Derek in 10.

Unless you count Heavy Metal. That might have been first.
Old 01-06-23, 12:04 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
not sure who she was but in the opening scenes of 1941 there is a topless scene involving a submarine periscope and a skinny-dipping, saw the movie at the drive-in when it came out and was in front of the car in a lawn chair so my parents could not make me avert my eyes. Maybe this is why I still love the drive-in? .
Old 01-06-23, 12:17 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
I think I saw some titties in Bachelor Party. But I cant remember who it was.
Old 01-06-23, 12:17 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Originally Posted by Maxflier View Post
Wish I could remember, but I don't.
Same here.
Old 01-06-23, 12:30 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Bo Derek - 10 (I was 6?)
Jamie Lee Curtis - Trading Places
Beverly D'Angelo - Vacation
Jennifer Jason Leigh - Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Old 01-06-23, 12:40 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
I can't recall my first naked celebrity.


Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
Adding a side note here: My REAL education came when I discovered Blue Nuit, the late night softcore Saturday Night flicks played on the station out of Quebec that we were just close enough to get. Probably why I don't recall much of early 90s SNL. I was busy watching Sylvia Krystal
Sounds like the "Baby Blue Movie" show featuring softcore porn that CityTV in Toronto broadcast in the 70's on Friday nights (later revived in the 90's). This show, and channel, was the inspiration for Cronenberg's Videodrome film.
Old 01-06-23, 12:58 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Originally Posted by Dan1boy View Post
Bo Derek - 10 (I was 6?)
Jamie Lee Curtis - Trading Places
Beverly D'Angelo - Vacation
Jennifer Jason Leigh - Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Unless you fast forwarded or something, wouldn't Phoebe Cates have been first?

Or am I misremembering because I was fast forwarding?
Old 01-06-23, 01:07 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Originally Posted by Meathead View Post
Best I can recall it was Bo Derek in 10.
Unless you count Heavy Metal. That might have been first.
Heavy Metal was released 2 years after 10.

Originally Posted by jpcamb
not sure who she was but in the opening scenes of 1941 there is a topless scene involving a submarine periscope and a skinny-dipping,
She's Susan Backlinie. Techincally, she would be the first, not from 1941.. but from Jaws (1975). Tho I wouldn't consider her a celebrity.

Jacqueline Bisset is comes pretty close in 1977, but I would think Bo Derek (1979) although she's not all that naked in 10.
Old 01-06-23, 01:08 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Unless you fast forwarded or something, wouldn't Phoebe Cates have been first?

Or am I misremembering because I was fast forwarding?
JJL is topless before Phoebe is in Fast Times. Stacey loses her virginity to the stereo salesman in the baseball dugout.
Old 01-06-23, 01:10 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Originally Posted by devilshalo View Post
Heavy Metal was released 2 years after 10.
Bo it is! lol
Old 01-06-23, 01:31 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Maybe there was something on home video that had a quick flash of nudity that didn't register with me at the time, but when I was 7 my parents took me to the drive-in for a double-feature of Rambo First Blood Part 2 and Lifeforce, which was chock full of nudity courtesy of Mathilda May.
Old 01-06-23, 02:15 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Damn, seeing Lifeforce with Mathilda May when you were seven? I can't even imagine!

Old 01-06-23, 02:21 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
I'm in a JAWS FB group and its full of Middle Aged Men and Women. Pretty sure for most of the dudes "Chrissy" at the beginning of JAWS was their first one.

I can't remember which one it was for me.
Old 01-06-23, 02:26 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
I'm old, so my first was Sarah Miles topless in Ryan's Daughter 1970.

My older sister took me and my other sister. She had no idea there was nudity. Even though it was originally rated R, MGM appealed for financial reasons and it was re-rated GP, later PG. It has since been re-rated back to R.
Old 01-06-23, 02:31 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
My mom dragged me to see Monsignor (No complaints from me since "Superman" was the star of it) so I guess Geneviève Bujold (Keeping with the Canadian theme in this thread ) was my first naked celeb.

But as far as celebs that I actually knew of at the time, I'm guessing it would be Kelly LeBrock's brief bits in Woman in Red (I saw it after Weird Science)

Originally Posted by Throwing Copper View Post
I think I saw some titties in Bachelor Party. But I cant remember who it was.
There's various titties seen throughout, but Monique Gabrielle's were the most prominent.

Old 01-06-23, 02:34 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
I remember seeing Walkabout when I was in a theater, so probably Jenny Agutter when I was about 8.
Old 01-06-23, 03:51 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: Your First Naked Celebrity
Originally Posted by cultshock View Post
Damn, seeing Lifeforce with Mathilda May when you were seven? I can't even imagine!
It was wasted on me. At that age, I was more excited to see Rambo.
