Third "Knives Out" Mystery (D: Johnson)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Third "Knives Out" Mystery (D: Johnson)
Since it is already contracted for... might as well start a thread.
During the press tour for Glass Onion, Johnson seemed to indicate he was going to make it his next film and not do something in between.
https://collider.com/knives-out-3-ri...-writing-soon/
https://thedirect.com/article/knives-out-3-update
https://deadline.com/2022/11/glass-o...ew-1235178514/
https://www.netflix.com/tudum/articl...ok-inspiration
During the press tour for Glass Onion, Johnson seemed to indicate he was going to make it his next film and not do something in between.
"I think everybody assumed Id have a couple other random ideas - unrelated projects - that Ive been kicking around. But, honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie," Johnson said. "I think Im going to hop right into it. Not because of a contractual obligation, but, genuinely, thats the shiny object I find my nose pointed toward right now."
After being asked whether he had any ideas for Knives Out 3, Johnson revealed he is "just starting to figure out what the next one is going to be."
The murder-mystery director added the third movie will be the last in the contract with Netflix, but he "doesn't see it as a trilogy" and instead hopes to carry on with the franchise "for as long as [they] can:"
"We have one more movie in our contract with Netflix, but I don't see it as a trilogy. I see it as an ongoing thing. As long as Daniel [Craig] and I are having fun and coming up with something new and exciting every time, we'll keep doing this as long as we can."
After the success of 2019's Knives Out, Johnson reached a $450 million deal with Netflix for the next two movies in the franchise to head to the streamer.
Knives Out star Daniel Craig was then asked whether he expects to play Detective Blanc for as long as he did James Bond, which was 15 years. The British actor revealed that the future prospects have been "discussed at length," and he hopes to continue making more for as long as the audience is entertained:
"I mean, I should be so lucky! We've discussed it at length and we'd love to keep on making these Knives Out films. As long as we can keep making people laugh, we'll do it."
The murder-mystery director added the third movie will be the last in the contract with Netflix, but he "doesn't see it as a trilogy" and instead hopes to carry on with the franchise "for as long as [they] can:"
"We have one more movie in our contract with Netflix, but I don't see it as a trilogy. I see it as an ongoing thing. As long as Daniel [Craig] and I are having fun and coming up with something new and exciting every time, we'll keep doing this as long as we can."
After the success of 2019's Knives Out, Johnson reached a $450 million deal with Netflix for the next two movies in the franchise to head to the streamer.
Knives Out star Daniel Craig was then asked whether he expects to play Detective Blanc for as long as he did James Bond, which was 15 years. The British actor revealed that the future prospects have been "discussed at length," and he hopes to continue making more for as long as the audience is entertained:
"I mean, I should be so lucky! We've discussed it at length and we'd love to keep on making these Knives Out films. As long as we can keep making people laugh, we'll do it."
Ive got a Moleskine notebook that I carry everywhere and Im constantly jotting stuff down in it, he says. The first 80 percent of the process, for me, is scribbling in notebooks and structuring it all out. Im trying to get ahead. Even when Im doing all the publicity for this film, Im trying to start building up a structure, an idea, so that after New Year, when its time to actually get to work, Im hopefully not just staring at that horrible blank page. But you always are, I guess.
Johnson says hes ready to think about the next mystery. Im already starting to, not because I feel like, Boy, I better get the next one going, but because its so much fun, he says. The other thing that gets me genuinely excited is Knives Out and Glass Onion are so different, and thats something that harkens back to Christie in another way. How she would always find ways of completely shaking it up from book to book and making it exciting for the reader. She was creatively challenging herself each time.
Likewise, Johnson wants each of his films to have its own personality. Be ready for the third installment of the Knives Out franchise to stand out, he says. Beyond setting, beyond bikinis versus sweaters, it truly is going to be trying something different narratively and tonally. Im already excited about doing the next one.
Likewise, Johnson wants each of his films to have its own personality. Be ready for the third installment of the Knives Out franchise to stand out, he says. Beyond setting, beyond bikinis versus sweaters, it truly is going to be trying something different narratively and tonally. Im already excited about doing the next one.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 40,094
Received 1,680 Likes on 1,201 Posts
Re: Third "Knives Out" Mystery (D: Johnson)
It annoys the hell out of me that they consider these to be "Knives Out Mysteries" instead of "Benoit Blanc Mysteries" in the marketing and titling. I think I read that Johnson dislikes it, too.
Should have gone back and renamed the first one Knives Out: A Benoit Blanc Mystery like Lucas did with Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and gone with that.
Should have gone back and renamed the first one Knives Out: A Benoit Blanc Mystery like Lucas did with Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and gone with that.
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: Third "Knives Out" Mystery (D: Johnson)
Yup. He said: “Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have ‘A Knives Out Mystery’ in the title. You know? I want it to just be called ‘Glass Onion.'”
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 22,937
Received 2,095 Likes on 1,387 Posts
Re: Third "Knives Out" Mystery (D: Johnson)
As long as Craig continues to do them, Ill continue to watch.
Maybe Joseph Gordon-Levitt can play a train whistle or something in the next movie.
Maybe Joseph Gordon-Levitt can play a train whistle or something in the next movie.
#5
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: Third "Knives Out" Mystery (D: Johnson)
I do hope Joe can make actually it into one of these beyond just sound. He did an acting spot on Johnson's new show, Poker Face, so that is the first time they've worked together in that capacity in the ten years since Looper.
I'd also find it amusing if Rachel Weisz, who worked with Johnson on Brothers Bloom, played a suspect opposite of her real-life husband.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Third "Knives Out" Mystery (D: Johnson)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off