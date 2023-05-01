Third "Knives Out" Mystery (D: Johnson)

Quote: "I think everybody assumed Id have a couple other random ideas - unrelated projects - that Ive been kicking around. But, honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie," Johnson said. "I think Im going to hop right into it. Not because of a contractual obligation, but, genuinely, thats the shiny object I find my nose pointed toward right now."

Quote: After being asked whether he had any ideas for Knives Out 3, Johnson revealed he is "just starting to figure out what the next one is going to be."



The murder-mystery director added the third movie will be the last in the contract with Netflix, but he "doesn't see it as a trilogy" and instead hopes to carry on with the franchise "for as long as [they] can:"



"We have one more movie in our contract with Netflix, but I don't see it as a trilogy. I see it as an ongoing thing. As long as Daniel [Craig] and I are having fun and coming up with something new and exciting every time, we'll keep doing this as long as we can."



After the success of 2019's Knives Out, Johnson reached a $450 million deal with Netflix for the next two movies in the franchise to head to the streamer.



Knives Out star Daniel Craig was then asked whether he expects to play Detective Blanc for as long as he did James Bond, which was 15 years. The British actor revealed that the future prospects have been "discussed at length," and he hopes to continue making more for as long as the audience is entertained:



"I mean, I should be so lucky! We've discussed it at length and we'd love to keep on making these Knives Out films. As long as we can keep making people laugh, we'll do it."

Quote: Ive got a Moleskine notebook that I carry everywhere and Im constantly jotting stuff down in it, he says. The first 80 percent of the process, for me, is scribbling in notebooks and structuring it all out. Im trying to get ahead. Even when Im doing all the publicity for this film, Im trying to start building up a structure, an idea, so that after New Year, when its time to actually get to work, Im hopefully not just staring at that horrible blank page. But you always are, I guess.

Quote: Johnson says hes ready to think about the next mystery. Im already starting to, not because I feel like, Boy, I better get the next one going, but because its so much fun, he says. The other thing that gets me genuinely excited is Knives Out and Glass Onion are so different, and thats something that harkens back to Christie in another way. How she would always find ways of completely shaking it up from book to book and making it exciting for the reader. She was creatively challenging herself each time.



Likewise, Johnson wants each of his films to have its own personality. Be ready for the third installment of the Knives Out franchise to stand out, he says. Beyond setting, beyond bikinis versus sweaters, it truly is going to be trying something different narratively and tonally. Im already excited about doing the next one.

Since it is already contracted for... might as well start a thread.During the press tour for Glass Onion, Johnson seemed to indicate he was going to make it his next film and not do something in between.