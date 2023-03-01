Pink Panther 60 anniversary
I never could muster any interest in the movies but I loved the cartoons as a kid. I wonder how much of a fandom divide there is in this - fans of the movies vs fans of the cartoons, and no overlap between them?
I’ve always loved them both, but prefer the films.
As a kid I loved the cartoons. I never saw the original movies, but I actually liked the remakes with Steve Martin, although the movies weren't that good.
I enjoyed the Seller's films up to Revenge of the Pink Panther. Everything after that was trash.
I got the 5-disc collection of cartoons. Never bought any movies but enjoyed the first few OG ones. I don't think I saw any of the remakes.
I never liked the cartoons - they always came off as half-baked clones/copies of the Roadrunner cartoons (which I also never much liked).
The movies I liked very much up to Revenge of the Pink Panther. I even likeInspector Clouseau (1968) with Alan Arkin, thought it's not up to the ones with Sellers. The rest are horrid "cash grab" things banking on familiarity with the Sellers' movies - even the attempted reboot with Steve Martin.
Modest fan of both the films and cartoon.
Love the PINK PANTHER movies, especially the first one.
