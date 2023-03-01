DVD Talk Forum

Pink Panther 60 anniversary

   
01-03-23, 05:52 AM
Member
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: B.A. classical instruments with snails, ants, and person(me)
Posts: 132
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Pink Panther 60 anniversary
Pink Panther 60 anniversary
01-03-23, 10:54 AM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 5,854
Likes: 0
Received 128 Likes on 99 Posts
Re: Pink Panther 60 anniversary
One of my favorite scene from Pink Panther Strikes Again. I couldn't stop laughing at this


01-03-23, 02:14 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 17,205
Received 1,069 Likes on 805 Posts
Re: Pink Panther 60 anniversary
I never could muster any interest in the movies but I loved the cartoons as a kid. I wonder how much of a fandom divide there is in this - fans of the movies vs fans of the cartoons, and no overlap between them?
01-03-23, 03:01 PM
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 36,412
Received 483 Likes on 321 Posts
Re: Pink Panther 60 anniversary
I’ve always loved them both, but prefer the films.
01-03-23, 03:13 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2020
Posts: 1,279
Received 268 Likes on 217 Posts
Re: Pink Panther 60 anniversary
As a kid I loved the cartoons. I never saw the original movies, but I actually liked the remakes with Steve Martin, although the movies weren't that good.
01-03-23, 04:24 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,102
Received 511 Likes on 366 Posts
Re: Pink Panther 60 anniversary
I enjoyed the Seller's films up to Revenge of the Pink Panther. Everything after that was trash.
01-04-23, 06:25 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,577
Received 983 Likes on 711 Posts
Re: Pink Panther 60 anniversary
I got the 5-disc collection of cartoons. Never bought any movies but enjoyed the first few OG ones. I don't think I saw any of the remakes.
01-04-23, 03:00 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: May 2006
Posts: 9,437
Received 306 Likes on 246 Posts
Re: Pink Panther 60 anniversary
I never liked the cartoons - they always came off as half-baked clones/copies of the Roadrunner cartoons (which I also never much liked).

The movies I liked very much up to Revenge of the Pink Panther. I even likeInspector Clouseau (1968) with Alan Arkin, thought it's not up to the ones with Sellers. The rest are horrid "cash grab" things banking on familiarity with the Sellers' movies - even the attempted reboot with Steve Martin.
01-04-23, 10:50 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 26,091
Received 566 Likes on 490 Posts
Re: Pink Panther 60 anniversary
Modest fan of both the films and cartoon.
01-05-23, 01:43 AM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Iowa
Posts: 1,475
Received 81 Likes on 53 Posts
Re: Pink Panther 60 anniversary
Love the PINK PANTHER movies, especially the first one.

