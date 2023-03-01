Re: Pink Panther 60 anniversary

I never liked the cartoons - they always came off as half-baked clones/copies of the Roadrunner cartoons (which I also never much liked).



The movies I liked very much up to Revenge of the Pink Panther. I even likeInspector Clouseau (1968) with Alan Arkin, thought it's not up to the ones with Sellers. The rest are horrid "cash grab" things banking on familiarity with the Sellers' movies - even the attempted reboot with Steve Martin.

