Disney/Pixar's Lightyear (2022) V: Chris Evans
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Disney/Pixar's Lightyear (2022) V: Chris Evans
A plastic toy in his younger years? Im not following but I have faith in Pixar. Well see how it plays out.
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,505
Likes: 0
Received 579 Likes on 405 Posts
Re: Disney/Pixar's Lightyear (2022) V: Chris Evans
Edit: yup -
“Lightyear will follow how the test pilot became the space hero that spawned the Buzz Lightyear action figure made famous in Pixar’s Toy Story movies. Angus MacLane, the co-director of Finding Dory, will be taking the reins on Lightyear.“
Last edited by dex14; 12-10-20 at 08:43 PM.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 14,180
Received 169 Likes on 129 Posts
Re: Disney/Pixar's Lightyear (2022) V: Chris Evans
Ok, that makes more sense, but still kinda weird.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off