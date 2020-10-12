DVD Talk Forum

Disney/Pixar's Lightyear (2022) V: Chris Evans

   
Old 12-10-20, 07:41 PM
Disney/Pixar's Lightyear (2022) V: Chris Evans
Old 12-10-20, 07:47 PM
Re: Disney/Pixar's Lightyear (2022) V: Chris Evans
A plastic toy in his younger years? Im not following but I have faith in Pixar. Well see how it plays out.
Old 12-10-20, 07:56 PM
Re: Disney/Pixar's Lightyear (2022) V: Chris Evans
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
A plastic toy in his younger years? I’m not following but I have faith in Pixar. We’ll see how it plays out.
It sounds like maybe Lightyear was a real person they turned into an action figure?

Edit: yup -
Lightyear will follow how the test pilot became the space hero that spawned the Buzz Lightyear action figure made famous in Pixar’s Toy Story movies. Angus MacLane, the co-director of Finding Dory, will be taking the reins on Lightyear.“
Old 12-10-20, 08:56 PM
Re: Disney/Pixar's Lightyear (2022) V: Chris Evans
Ok, that makes more sense, but still kinda weird.
