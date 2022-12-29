DVD Talk Forum

Neil Breen's Cade: The Tortured Crossing (2023, D: Neil Breen) S: Neil Breen

Neil Breen's Cade: The Tortured Crossing (2023, D: Neil Breen) S: Neil Breen

   
12-29-22, 09:02 PM
Perkinsun Dzees
Location: CA
Posts: 3,788
Received 182 Likes on 121 Posts
Neil Breen's Cade: The Tortured Crossing (2023, D: Neil Breen) S: Neil Breen
This is probably my most anticipated movie of 2023.

The trailer looks great, but don't know if this can top his 2013 masterpiece, Fateful Findings.






