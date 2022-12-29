DVD Talk Forum

Director Ruggero Deodato dead at 83

Director Ruggero Deodato dead at 83

   
12-29-22, 02:11 PM
Director Ruggero Deodato dead at 83


https://www.theguardian.com/film/202...t-dies-aged-83

I was fortunate to have met him in Los Angeles many years ago. Incredibly kind and funny person.
12-29-22, 02:17 PM
Re: Director Ruggero Deodato dead at 83
I have quite a few of his films except for Cannibal Holocaust which I’ll never watch again.
I’ve heard he was always nice and gracious to his fans.
RIP.
