Director Ruggero Deodato dead at 83
Director Ruggero Deodato dead at 83
https://www.theguardian.com/film/202...t-dies-aged-83
I was fortunate to have met him in Los Angeles many years ago. Incredibly kind and funny person.
I have quite a few of his films except for Cannibal Holocaust which I’ll never watch again.
I’ve heard he was always nice and gracious to his fans.
RIP.
