Favorite iconic scenes in movies? (spoilers)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,991
Received 626 Likes on 537 Posts
Favorite iconic scenes in movies? (spoilers)
The ones that are used in highlight, memorial reels. Some of the most iconic from any film. Which ones do it for you? I tear up at so many others, I dont even remember. Hope this jogs it.
I am rewatching Alien and the chestburster scene always freaks me out, always. I know so many others.
When Quint buys it in Jaws.
I am rewatching Alien and the chestburster scene always freaks me out, always. I know so many others.
When Quint buys it in Jaws.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,911
Received 232 Likes on 181 Posts
Re: Favorite iconic scenes in movies? (spoilers)
"Green smoke" scene from my favorite movie, The Rock.
It's mostly the crescendo from the music track during that scene that sells it.
It's mostly the crescendo from the music track during that scene that sells it.
#3
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Omaha, NE
Posts: 1,523
Received 58 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: Favorite iconic scenes in movies? (spoilers)
Indiana Jones running from the boulder.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off