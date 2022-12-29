DVD Talk Forum

Favorite iconic scenes in movies? (spoilers)

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Favorite iconic scenes in movies? (spoilers)

   
Old 12-29-22, 06:22 PM
Favorite iconic scenes in movies? (spoilers)
The ones that are used in highlight, memorial reels. Some of the most iconic from any film. Which ones do it for you? I tear up at so many others, I dont even remember. Hope this jogs it.

I am rewatching Alien and the chestburster scene always freaks me out, always. I know so many others.

When Quint buys it in Jaws.
Old 12-29-22, 06:26 PM
Re: Favorite iconic scenes in movies? (spoilers)
"Green smoke" scene from my favorite movie, The Rock.

It's mostly the crescendo from the music track during that scene that sells it.
Old 12-29-22, 07:02 PM
Re: Favorite iconic scenes in movies? (spoilers)
Indiana Jones running from the boulder.
