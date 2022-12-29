Favorite iconic scenes in movies? (spoilers)

The ones that are used in highlight, memorial reels. Some of the most iconic from any film. Which ones do it for you? I tear up at so many others, I dont even remember. Hope this jogs it.



I am rewatching Alien and the chestburster scene always freaks me out, always. I know so many others.



When Quint buys it in Jaws.

