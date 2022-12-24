Judge: Movie fans can sue over misleading trailer
Interesting case. Basically, early trailers for the 2019 film "Yesterday" featured Ana de Armas, but her role was later cut from the film. Two people that rented the film on Amazon Prime sued when they discovered she was not in it:
https://www.rawstory.com/movie-fans-...says-us-judge/
Two film buffs say Universal Pictures tricked them into renting 2019 flick "Yesterday" because the trailer featured actress Ana de Armas.
Peter Michael Rosza, 45, of San Diego, and Conor Woulfe, 39, of Maryland, say they forked over $3.99 each to watch the Richard Curtis comedy on Amazon Prime, only to discover that de Armas had not made the final cut.
A class action suit filed earlier this year alleges fans had been led to expect the Cuban "No Time To Die" star would feature prominently.
However, they "did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all," says the suit, reported by US media on Friday.
Accordingly, "such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase," the suit added.
Universal had asked US District Judge Stephen Wilson to throw out the complaint, arguing that trailers are protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees free speech.
But in his ruling on Thursday, Wilson rejected the studio's argument, saying trailers are commercial speech and subject to laws around honest advertising.
"At its core, a trailer is an advertisement designed to sell a movie by providing consumers with a preview of the movie," the judge wrote.
AFP could not immediately reach a representative for Universal.
The suit is claiming at least $5 million on behalf of disappointed fans.
Lawyers will convene again for the case on April 3.
Danny Boyle's "Yesterday" tells the story of a musician, played by Himesh Patel, who is thrust into an alternative reality where The Beatles do not exist.
He achieves global megastardom by releasing the Fab Four's back catalogue as his own.
De Armas, 34, who also appeared in "Knives Out" in 2019, was originally cast in the movie, and appeared in the trailer and certain advertising, but her role did not make the final version, according to the suit.Seems like a silly thing to sue over, but when I see that Universal had the unmitigated gall to claim that a movie trailer is "free speech" and not an advertisement, I am glad they are suing. I am curious about the timing, however. How was it that a trailer featuring de Armas was still even around when the movie was already available on Prime. Was this a pandemic-timing thing?
Re: Judge: Movie fans can sue over misleading trailer
Pure stupidity... they *should* be suing because that movie isn't at all about the primary push in the trailers I saw - a kind of alternate universe film where one guy rises to fame because he's the only one who remembers The Beatles and their songs. It's actually a rather lame rom/com with those trappings tossed on top, and rarely used to truly good effect, to fool you into thinking you're going to get a decent alternate universe film. I paid $5 to blind purchase a copy on BR based on the trailers - I want my money back!
Better yet - I need 1 million for the emotional distress of suffering though yet another predictable half baked rom/com!
Re: Judge: Movie fans can sue over misleading trailer
I read about this story the other day and thought I should post it here. Just never got around to it.
Im kind of an odd duck when it comes to movie trailers. I love them. I love watching them but I really dont put much stock in them as to whether Im going to see the movie or not. Most of the time Ive made up my mind about whether or not Im going to see the movie based on the director, premise, actors. The trailer isnt much of a deciding factor.
I actually like Yesterday and recall seeing the trailer for it but dont remember Ana de Armas in it at all. Ill have to track it down an rewatch it.
I wonder how this is going to affect the trailer making process. I always assumed that they were provided footage early on in the production process and cut the trailer based on the unfinished film. Actors, scenes, and subplots could be cut from the final film after the trailer has already been created. I wonder if this is going to either lead to very vague trailers or trailers released a lot later (closer to the films release) than ever before.
