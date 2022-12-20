DVD Talk Forum

KIDS VS ALIENS (2023, D: Eisener)



KIDS VS ALIENS Playing In Theaters, On Demand, and Digital January 20, 2023

Starring Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald, Asher Grayson Percival, Ben Tector

Written by John Davies & Jason Eisener
Directed by Jason Eisener

All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.
Reviews form festivals earlier in the year: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/kids_vs_aliens
