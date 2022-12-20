KIDS VS ALIENS (2023, D: Eisener)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,086
Likes: 0
Received 3,284 Likes on 2,229 Posts
KIDS VS ALIENS (2023, D: Eisener)
KIDS VS ALIENS Playing In Theaters, On Demand, and Digital January 20, 2023
Starring Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald, Asher Grayson Percival, Ben Tector
Written by John Davies & Jason Eisener
Directed by Jason Eisener
All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.
Starring Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald, Asher Grayson Percival, Ben Tector
Written by John Davies & Jason Eisener
Directed by Jason Eisener
All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off