KIDS VS ALIENS (2023, D: Eisener)

Quote:

KIDS VS ALIENS Playing In Theaters, On Demand, and Digital January 20, 2023



Starring Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald, Asher Grayson Percival, Ben Tector



Written by John Davies & Jason Eisener

Directed by Jason Eisener



All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.