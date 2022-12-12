DVD Talk Forum

Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85

   
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 27,077
Received 936 Likes on 669 Posts
Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85
Could have posted in TV talk or Music talk... but this seemed appropriate.


RIP.
Truly one of the greatest composers of all time.
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 65,022
Received 3,829 Likes on 2,585 Posts
Re: Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85
Twin Peaks is probably the greatest TV theme of all time.
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,777
Received 231 Likes on 166 Posts
Re: Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85
Twin Peaks is probably the greatest TV theme of all time.
It blows me away that the show could just recycle the same four or five pieces of music every single episode, and it always sounded perfect, and never tired. What he composed for that is so damn powerful.

I saw Christmas Vacation for the first time in years, and was surprised to see he did the music for that. It is not up to the standards of the music he did for Lynch. In fact, it often sounds like he was just doing a pastiche of the score from the first Vacation.
