Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 27,077
Received 936 Likes on 669 Posts
Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85
Could have posted in TV talk or Music talk... but this seemed appropriate.
RIP.
Truly one of the greatest composers of all time.
RIP.
Truly one of the greatest composers of all time.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 65,022
Received 3,829 Likes on 2,585 Posts
Re: Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85
Twin Peaks is probably the greatest TV theme of all time.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,777
Received 231 Likes on 166 Posts
Re: Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85
I saw Christmas Vacation for the first time in years, and was surprised to see he did the music for that. It is not up to the standards of the music he did for Lynch. In fact, it often sounds like he was just doing a pastiche of the score from the first Vacation.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off