Re: Angelo Badalamenti dead at 85

Quote: Decker Originally Posted by Twin Peaks is probably the greatest TV theme of all time.

It blows me away that the show could just recycle the same four or five pieces of music every single episode, and it always sounded perfect, and never tired. What he composed for that is so damn powerful.I sawfor the first time in years, and was surprised to see he did the music for that. It is not up to the standards of the music he did for Lynch. In fact, it often sounds like he was just doing a pastiche of the score from the first