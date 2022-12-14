Iron Man, John Waters Hairspray, Brian De Palmas Carrie Among 2022 Film Registry Inductees
Iron Man, John Waters Hairspray, Brian De Palmas Carrie Among 2022 Film Registry Inductees
The MCU has reached the National Film Registry. The Library of Congress has announced the 25 American films selected for preservation in the archive this year. Among them is Jon Favreaus Iron Man, the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The list of films was announced Wednesday by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. Aside from Iron Man, other notable films in the list include the 1950 film version of Cyrano de Bergerac, Frederick Wisemans Titicut Follies, the classic blaxploitation film Super Fly, Brian De Palmas Stephen King adaptation Carrie, John Waters Hairspray, Disney animated musical The Little Mermaid, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystals rom-com When Harry Met Sally, and teen comedy film House Party.
The oldest film on the list is 1898s Mardi Gras Carnival, a footage reel of the New Orleans celebration that was recently discovered in the Netherlands after being lost for decades. The most recent all films are only eligible for consideration after theyve been released for 10 years is 2011s Pariah from Dee Rees, a coming-of-age story of a Black lesbian teenager. This years selection brings the number of films in the registry up to 850.
the full list of 2022 inductees below.
Mardi Gras Carnival (1898)
Cab Calloway Home Movies (1948-1951)
Cyrano de Bergerac (1950)
Charade (1963)
Scorpio Rising (1963)
Behind Every Good Man (1967)
Titicut Follies (1967)
Mingus (1968)
Manzanar (1971)
Betty Tells Her Story (1972)
Super Fly (1972)
Attica (1974)
Carrie (1976)
Union Maids (1976)
Word is Out: Stories of Our Lives (1977)
Bush Mama (1979)
The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez (1982)
Itam Hakim, Hopiit (1984)
Hairspray (1988)
The Little Mermaid (1989)
Tongues Untied (1989)
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
House Party (1990)
Iron Man (2008)
Pariah (2011)
Re: Iron Man, John Waters Hairspray, Brian De Palmas Carrie Among 2022 Film Registry Inductees
Hmm, House Party? Ok
