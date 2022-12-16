DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Avatar: The Way of Water (Cameron, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: Avatar: The Way of Water (Cameron, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Avatar: The Way of Water (Cameron, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

   
Old 12-11-22, 03:44 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,833
Received 611 Likes on 525 Posts
Avatar: The Way of Water (Cameron, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
**SPOILERS WITHIN**

Please continue pre-release discussion here.

Movie:
"Avatar: The Way of Water" (Starring: Big blue things)

Release Date:
12/16/22

Rating:
PG-13 (for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language throughout.)

Running Time:
192m. (3h. 12m.)

Budget:
$350 million (estimated)

IMDb Synopsis:
Spoiler:
Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet.




End credit sequence(s):
No.

IMDb Info and Rating:
0.0 (0 votes as of 12/11/22)

Rotten Tomatoes:
Total Critics Count: 0 (xx% as of 12/11/22)

Metacritic:
xx metascore ('Good reviews' as of 12/11/22)

Trailer:


Poster Art:

OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
2022 Awards Season Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.