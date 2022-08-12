Tracy Flick Cant Win (D: Payne) S: Witherspoon
Tracy Flick Cant Win (D: Payne) S: Witherspoon
Tracy Flick is headed back to Hollywood.
Tracy Flick Can’t Win, a follow-up to the 1999 cult favorite Election, is in the work with Reese Witherspoon set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick and Alexander Payne returning the direct.
Payne, who wrote the original film, will write the film adaptation with Jim Taylor based on Tom Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name that was published in June of this year. The book finds the eponymous character, a typer-A go-getter in high school, now a hardworking assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey and still struggling to fight her way to the top.
Witherspoon will also produce the movie with Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, alongside Election producers Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa of Bona Fide Productions. Perrotta is executive producing.
The project is set for Paramount streamer Paramount+.
Witherspoon, CAA, LBI, and Hansen Jacobson, will next be seen in the Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, while Hello Sunshine is releasing Amazon holiday romance Something from Tiffany’s.
Payne is currently filming his next feature, The Holdovers, which is reteaming the director with his Sideways star Paul Giamatti. He is repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott.
YES! I was hoping this would happen when the book came out last year.
Re: Tracy Flick Cant Win (D: Payne) S: Witherspoon
Holy shit. This is great news. I didn't even know about that book. "Election" is a classic and one of my all-time favorites. This could not have worked without Payne behind the camera.
Re: Tracy Flick Cant Win (D: Payne) S: Witherspoon
Holy Shit! That is mind-blowing!
My day has been MADE!!!!
I was unaware of the book. I liked to pretend that Big Little Lies was an unofficial sequel to Election (and that Election was an unofficial sequel to Ferris Bueller's Day Off).
