Nanny (2022, D: Jusu) S: Diop, Monaghan, Spector

Nanny (2022, D: Jusu) S: Diop, Monaghan, Spector

   
08-30-22
Nanny (2022, D: Jusu) S: Diop, Monaghan, Spector


In this psychological fable of horror, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City. Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the familys volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.
This was a big hit at Sundance and won the Grand Jury Prize.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/nanny
