The Swimmers (2022, D: El-Hosaini) S: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,881
Likes: 0
Received 3,246 Likes on 2,205 Posts
The Swimmers (2022, D: El-Hosaini) S: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer
From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use. Based on a true story. Directed by Sally El-Hosaini.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_swimmers_2022
On Netflix now. Based on the story of Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini. I thought this was a hell of a film, though a bit long.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off