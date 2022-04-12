The Swimmers (2022, D: El-Hosaini) S: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer

Quote: From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use. Based on a true story. Directed by Sally El-Hosaini.

On Netflix now. Based on the story of Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini. I thought this was a hell of a film, though a bit long.