The Swimmers (2022, D: El-Hosaini) S: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer

The Swimmers (2022, D: El-Hosaini) S: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer

   
The Swimmers (2022, D: El-Hosaini) S: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer


From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use. Based on a true story. Directed by Sally El-Hosaini.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8745676
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_swimmers_2022

On Netflix now. Based on the story of Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini. I thought this was a hell of a film, though a bit long.
