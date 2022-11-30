Looking for PE Noir Recommendations
Looking for PE Noir Recommendations
Was watching Family Guy reruns last night and the fairly recent b&w noir episode was on. I realized its a genre I enjoy but havent really explored. What are some good private eye noir stories I should check out? Posting in movies but feel free to suggest shows/series as well. LA Confidential has always been a favorite of mine, for example.
Re: Looking for PE Noir Recommendations
The Big Sleep
Maltese Falcon
Kiss Me Deadly
Out of the Past
Murder, My Sweet
Laura
Chinatown
These are probably all really obvious ones. I tried to keep it to more detective-type movies. Not sure what all you've seen.
