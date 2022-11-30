Lady Chatterley's Lover (2022, D: Clermont-Tonnerre) S: Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell - Netflix
Lady Chatterley's Lover (2022, D: Clermont-Tonnerre) S: Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell - Netflix
Connie, born into wealth & privilege, finds herself married to a man she no longer loves. When she meets Oliver, the estate's gamekeeper, their secret trysts lead her to a sexual awakening. She faces a decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what society expects of her. Starring Emma Corrin & Jack O'Connell. Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre.
Lady Chatterley's Lover, only on Netflix December 2.
