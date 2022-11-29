DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (2022) -- animated film

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (2022) -- animated film

   
Old 11-29-22, 02:13 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,818
Likes: 0
Received 3,213 Likes on 2,187 Posts
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (2022) -- animated film


Get ready for one more crazy night. Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again - streaming exclusively on Disney+ December 9.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again features the voices of Joshua Bassett, Jamie Demetriou, Alice Isaaz, Gillian Jacobs, Joseph Kamal, Thomas Lennon, Zachary Levi, Akmal Saleh, Kieran Sequoia, Jack Whitehall, Bowen Yang, and Steve Zahn. The film is directed by Matt Danner, the writers are Ray DeLaurentis & Will Schifrin, the producer is Shawn Levy, and the executive producers are Emily Morris, Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan, with music by John Paesano.

The Original Movie is about the mischief that takes place every night at the American Museum of Natural History when the sun goes down. Nick Daleys summer gig as night watchman at the museum is a challenging job for a high school student, but he is following in his fathers footsteps and is determined not to let him down. Luckily, he is familiar with the museums ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down and is happy to see his old friends, including Jedediah, Octavius, and Sacagawea, when he arrives. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.