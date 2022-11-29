DVD Talk Forum

Christmas with the Campbells (2022) S: Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt

Christmas with the Campbells (2022) S: Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt

   
Christmas with the Campbells (2022) S: Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt
In Theaters and Streaming on AMC+ December 2

Starring Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt, Julia Duffy, George Wendt & JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Directed by Clare Niederpruem
Written by Vince Vaughn, Dan Lagana, Barbara Kymlicka
Produced by Vince Vaughn, Dan Lagana and Peter Billingsley

The traditional holiday romance movie gets a little more fun this year with a spin from co-writers Vince Vaughn and Dan Lagana. In Christmas With The Campbells, when Jesse gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn, his parents convince her to still spend Christmas with them, and Shawns handsome cousin, while Shawn is away.
