Christmas with the Campbells (2022) S: Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt

Quote:

In Theaters and Streaming on AMC+ December 2



Starring Brittany Snow, Justin Long, Alex Moffatt, Julia Duffy, George Wendt & JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Directed by Clare Niederpruem

Written by Vince Vaughn, Dan Lagana, Barbara Kymlicka

Produced by Vince Vaughn, Dan Lagana and Peter Billingsley



The traditional holiday romance movie gets a little more fun this year with a spin from co-writers Vince Vaughn and Dan Lagana. In Christmas With The Campbells, when Jesse gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn, his parents convince her to still spend Christmas with them, and Shawns handsome cousin, while Shawn is away.