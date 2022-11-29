DVD Talk Forum

When You Finish Saving the World (2023, D: Eisenberg) S: Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard

When You Finish Saving the World (2023, D: Eisenberg) S: Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard

   
When You Finish Saving the World (2023, D: Eisenberg) S: Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard
From writer/director Jesse Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard. WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD – In Theaters January 20, 2023.

Evelyn and her oblivious son Ziggy seek out replacements for each other as Evelyn desperately tries to parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter, while Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant young woman at school.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/whe...ving_the_world


Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut.
