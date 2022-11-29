When You Finish Saving the World (2023, D: Eisenberg) S: Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,812
Likes: 0
Received 3,213 Likes on 2,187 Posts
When You Finish Saving the World (2023, D: Eisenberg) S: Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard
From writer/director Jesse Eisenberg and starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard. WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD – In Theaters January 20, 2023.
Evelyn and her oblivious son Ziggy seek out replacements for each other as Evelyn desperately tries to parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter, while Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant young woman at school.
Evelyn and her oblivious son Ziggy seek out replacements for each other as Evelyn desperately tries to parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter, while Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant young woman at school.
Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off