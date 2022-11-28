DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

"Sr." (2022, D: Chris Smith) -- doc about Robert Downey, Sr. -- Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

"Sr." (2022, D: Chris Smith) -- doc about Robert Downey, Sr. -- Netflix

   
Old 11-28-22, 08:33 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,795
Likes: 0
Received 3,211 Likes on 2,185 Posts
"Sr." (2022, D: Chris Smith) -- doc about Robert Downey, Sr. -- Netflix


From documentarian Chris Smith comes a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making. Sr. widens the lens from Downey's art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey, Jr. Shot over three years, the film truly honors Senior's nonlinear, outlaw-life approach, including capturing his decision to embark on his own concurrent, final film project. This portrait of a family and an artist is a meditation on life thats as surreal as it is sentimental, a celebration of making art with no rules that tosses out its own rulebook along the way.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sr
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Violent Night (2022, D: Wirkola) S: Harbour, Leguizamo

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.