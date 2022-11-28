"Sr." (2022, D: Chris Smith) -- doc about Robert Downey, Sr. -- Netflix

Quote:

From documentarian Chris Smith comes a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making. Sr. widens the lens from Downey's art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey, Jr. Shot over three years, the film truly honors Senior's nonlinear, outlaw-life approach, including capturing his decision to embark on his own concurrent, final film project. This portrait of a family and an artist is a meditation on life thats as surreal as it is sentimental, a celebration of making art with no rules that tosses out its own rulebook along the way.