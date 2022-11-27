RIP: Albert Pyun (Cyborg, Nemesis) - 1953-2022

Quote:

Albert is still transitioning, comfortably. Now, his attention is there not here.

I know this is not the time to make any decisions, but I’m wanting to spend my post Albert life doing right by his legacy.



He has 2+ unfinished movies that he was trying to turn into episodic TV. His ending of Captain America has never been seen. It needs to be transferred from 35mm to digital. *does anyone know someone who does that?*

The ending is transcendent.

I need to get his director’s cuts going again.

He needs his story told. I have helped him write and edit some of his films but that is not my thing; I was doing what he wanted, essentially following his instructions.

Writing his story is totally my thing and I long to do it.

I love the powerful short stories shared by his movie fans and how his

movies inspired each person to make personal accomplishments.

A new website for him is going up soon: albertpyun.com .



I don’t want to let Albert’s life and work languish and drift away into nothingness.

As much as I gnashed and complained of over work when he needed my help, he changed me by the power of his love for and TOTAL COMMITMENT to his movies.



Albert was disappointed that he could not get more help but that wasn’t his real problem. What he really needed was the help of FANATICS like himself.

I have never been a fanatic ; my life’s journey has been about valuing body/mind health, achieving BALANCE and assisting others to do same.



But with the help of enough of Albert fans - that became filmmakers - I believe it’s possible to share the rest of his work.



I’m talking in past tense when thinking of his legacy.

Albert was not any more perfect than the rest of us.



* I have long felt sadness that he rejected and disowned allies that disappointed him*



But he was generous; he had a huge heart and sense of fairness; he was brilliant, his work was pure joy, and what strikes me most in looking back, Albert always had GREATNESS. And he was able to spark greatness in others.��☮️��



I have always loved him, but 25+

years with Albert turned me into a devoted fan.



