RIP: Albert Pyun (Cyborg, Nemesis) - 1953-2022
RIP: Albert Pyun (Cyborg, Nemesis) - 1953-2022
His wife was posting on social media a few days ago that he would be passing soon and he just wanted to hear from his fans
https://www.joblo.com/albert-pyun-fa...-vQC7vQJh1mhNk
https://variety.com/2022/film/obitua...ca-1235173286/
Albert is still transitioning, comfortably. Now, his attention is there not here.
I know this is not the time to make any decisions, but I’m wanting to spend my post Albert life doing right by his legacy.
He has 2+ unfinished movies that he was trying to turn into episodic TV. His ending of Captain America has never been seen. It needs to be transferred from 35mm to digital. *does anyone know someone who does that?*
The ending is transcendent.
I need to get his director’s cuts going again.
He needs his story told. I have helped him write and edit some of his films but that is not my thing; I was doing what he wanted, essentially following his instructions.
Writing his story is totally my thing and I long to do it.
I love the powerful short stories shared by his movie fans and how his
movies inspired each person to make personal accomplishments.
A new website for him is going up soon: albertpyun.com .
I don’t want to let Albert’s life and work languish and drift away into nothingness.
As much as I gnashed and complained of over work when he needed my help, he changed me by the power of his love for and TOTAL COMMITMENT to his movies.
Albert was disappointed that he could not get more help but that wasn’t his real problem. What he really needed was the help of FANATICS like himself.
I have never been a fanatic ; my life’s journey has been about valuing body/mind health, achieving BALANCE and assisting others to do same.
But with the help of enough of Albert fans - that became filmmakers - I believe it’s possible to share the rest of his work.
I’m talking in past tense when thinking of his legacy.
Albert was not any more perfect than the rest of us.
* I have long felt sadness that he rejected and disowned allies that disappointed him*
But he was generous; he had a huge heart and sense of fairness; he was brilliant, his work was pure joy, and what strikes me most in looking back, Albert always had GREATNESS. And he was able to spark greatness in others.��☮️��
I have always loved him, but 25+
years with Albert turned me into a devoted fan.
Albert Pyun, a genre filmmaker whose sweeping body of work includes cult favorites such as “Cyborg,” “The Sword and the Sorcerer,” “Nemesis” and the 1989 “Captain America,” died Saturday in Las Vegas, Nev. He was 69 years old.
Pyun had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia a few years ago. In the past months, his wife and producer, Cynthia Curnan, had been sharing periodic updates on his condition. More recently, she implored fans to share personal messages with the director after his health began to decline.
Curnan confirmed Pyun’s death through Facebook, writing “I sat with him for his last breath that sounded like he was releasing the weight of the world.”
Largely working under low budgets for a direct-to-video market, Pyun developed an immersive form of dreamy lighting, post-apocalyptic dilapidation and surreal, balletic action that found an enthusiastic fanbase among genre film audiences over the years. Over a filmmaking career spanning four decades, Pyun teamed with a veritable who’s who of action icons, including Jean-Claude Van Damme, Christopher Lambert and Burt Reynolds, as well as other collaborators such as Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen, Ice-T, Lance Henriksen, Ronny Cox, Kris Kristofferson, James Coburn, Rutger Hauer and Dennis Hopper.
Born May 19, 1953 in Hawaii, Pyun was raised as a military child, living on bases across the world before his family settled back in the Rainbow State. After viewing one of his short films, Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune invited Pyun to serve as an intern on the production of Akira Kurosawa’s 1975 feature “Derzu Uzula.” After Mifune exited the project, Pyun instead worked on the production of one of the actor’s TV series, receiving tutelage from Kurosawa’s regular cinematographer Takao Saito.
After returning to Hawaii to film commercials, Pyun came to Los Angeles. He launched his film career in 1982 with the high fantasy epic “The Sword and the Sorcerer.” Working on a $4 million budget, the feature was an unlikely commercial success, grossing $40 million at the box office.
Developing a close relationship with Cannon Pictures, Pyun was valued for his ability to mount resourceful productions with quick turnarounds. Through the 1990’s, he directed more than 20 feature films, including his four-part “Nemesis” series and the 1990 “Captain America,” which was the first feature-length live-action adaptation of the Marvel Comics superhero.
After the turn of the millennium, Pyun began to self-fund his projects, producing films such as “Road to Hell,” “Bulletface” and “Invasion.” Late in life, the director continued developing and tinkering with ongoing creative endeavors while maintaining medical treatment.
According to his wife, Pyun had been working on two unfinished features before his death, hoping to rework the projects into a six-part TV series. “To Albert, failure has never been an option,” she wrote.
Pyun is survived by his wife, Cynthia Curnan.
