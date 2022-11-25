DVD Talk Forum

Bambi: The Reckoning (Horror film)

Movie Talk

Bambi: The Reckoning (Horror film)

   
11-25-22
Bambi: The Reckoning (Horror film)
Well, if the Winnie the Pooh horror flick wasn't weird enough for ya', now there's this:
https://www.dreadcentral.com/news/44...ing-exclusive/

The film will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love. Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflixs The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!
