Three Stooges 100 anniversary
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: B.A. classical instruments with snails, ants, and person(me)
Posts: 131
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
compilation of eps with commentary in between https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBhyycfrlNM
4 stooges
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikiped...urly_scene.jpg
4 stooges
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikiped...urly_scene.jpg
Last edited by greenknight; 11-12-22 at 05:25 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,328
Received 178 Likes on 136 Posts
Re: Three Stooges 100 anniversary
Not quite.
From this website, "About the Stooges: A Brief History": https://threestooges.net/about/index/5
Can't vouch for this site's accuracy, but there must be a book on them that gives a detailed history.
From this website, "About the Stooges: A Brief History": https://threestooges.net/about/index/5
While Ted Healy was appearing in New York in 1923, Moe ran into his childhood friend who, with wife Betty, was wowing audiences on the vaudeville circuit with the stage revue Syncopated Toes. Moe and later Shemp joined Healy's act as stooges for a couple sketches, but each left by mid-1925 for married life.
"Ted Healy with Howard, Fine & Howard" continued in stage performances until the spring of 1933, when Hollywood and MGM came calling. The group made a number of films in 1933 - early 1934. Among them were Dancing Lady with Joan Crawford and Clark Gable, Hollywood Party with Jimmy Durante and Laurel & Hardy, Meet the Baron with Durante, Jack Pearl and Edna May Oliver, and starring in several shorts like Beer and Pretzels and Hello Pop. It was during this time that "Stooges" and "Three Stooges" became part of the act's official name, and "Howard, Fine & Howard" was phased out.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off