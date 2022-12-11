DVD Talk Forum

Three Stooges 100 anniversary

11-12-22, 05:12 PM
compilation of eps with commentary in between https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBhyycfrlNM


4 stooges
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikiped...urly_scene.jpg
11-12-22, 05:22 PM
Re: Three Stooges 100 anniversary
Not quite.

From this website, "About the Stooges: A Brief History": https://threestooges.net/about/index/5

While Ted Healy was appearing in New York in 1923, Moe ran into his childhood friend who, with wife Betty, was wowing audiences on the vaudeville circuit with the stage revue Syncopated Toes. Moe and later Shemp joined Healy's act as stooges for a couple sketches, but each left by mid-1925 for married life.
"Ted Healy with Howard, Fine & Howard" continued in stage performances until the spring of 1933, when Hollywood and MGM came calling. The group made a number of films in 1933 - early 1934. Among them were Dancing Lady with Joan Crawford and Clark Gable, Hollywood Party with Jimmy Durante and Laurel & Hardy, Meet the Baron with Durante, Jack Pearl and Edna May Oliver, and starring in several shorts like Beer and Pretzels and Hello Pop. It was during this time that "Stooges" and "Three Stooges" became part of the act's official name, and "Howard, Fine & Howard" was phased out.
Can't vouch for this site's accuracy, but there must be a book on them that gives a detailed history.
