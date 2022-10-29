Re: Documentaries and bias ... suggestions for use in the classroom?

The Jubilee YouTube channel does good debate videos on two opposing viewpoints.



examples:



Conservative Teens vs Liberal Parents



Police vs Protestors



Pro College vs Anti College



Pro vs Anti Arranged Marriage



Birth Parents vs Adoptees



Free Range vs Strict Parents





They also have Spectrum videos where its a singular topic and people give opinions on an Agree / Disagree scale.

