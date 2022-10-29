DVD Talk Forum

Documentaries and bias ... suggestions for use in the classroom?

   
Documentaries and bias ... suggestions for use in the classroom?
As some of you know, this is my first year teaching English classes. I have freshman and sophomores at an inner-city high school with a very diverse mix of population demographics. The "level" of my students is definitely on the lower end.

We are starting a new unit where our "essential question" is "How is our decision making influenced?" For this new unit, we are using documentaries for our primary source. We will NOT be watching more than clips in class (no full movies). Podcasts could even work! Stuff on Youtube would be helpful.

I'm looking for creative suggestions on activities we could do as well as suggestions for documentaries to use. Ideally, I'd like to find two documentaries that present opposite views of the same event or person. I'd also like to hear any suggestions you have about documentaries that provide very biased or unbiased views.

Right now, the first few days are going to be students self-reflecting or examining what influences their decision making process, including a few magic tricks that present the illusion of choice. Then we will move into a few days on the history of documentaries and how they differ from "regular" movies (found this sight which I'm finding very interesting: https://www.docsonline.tv/history-of-documentary-film/ ).
Re: Documentaries and bias ... suggestions for use in the classroom?
The Jubilee YouTube channel does good debate videos on two opposing viewpoints.

examples:

Conservative Teens vs Liberal Parents

Police vs Protestors

Pro College vs Anti College

Pro vs Anti Arranged Marriage

Birth Parents vs Adoptees

Free Range vs Strict Parents


They also have Spectrum videos where its a singular topic and people give opinions on an Agree / Disagree scale.
