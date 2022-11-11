DVD Talk Forum

Sam & Kate (2022, D: Le Gallo) S: Jake Hoffman, Schuyler Fisk, Sissy Spacek, Dustin Hoffman

Sam & Kate (2022, D: Le Gallo) S: Jake Hoffman, Schuyler Fisk, Sissy Spacek, Dustin Hoffman

   
Sam & Kate (2022, D: Le Gallo) S: Jake Hoffman, Schuyler Fisk, Sissy Spacek, Dustin Hoffman


When Sam returns to his small town to care for his ailing father, he soon finds himself falling for a local woman, Kate. Simultaneously, his father begins finding love with Kate's mother. But both couples must confront their past in order to make their new love work for the future.

Starring: Jake Hoffman, Schuyler Fisk, with Sissy Spacek, and Dustin Hoffman
Directed by: Darren Le Gallo
Release Date: 11/11/22

Mother and daughter, father and son...
