Sam & Kate (2022, D: Le Gallo) S: Jake Hoffman, Schuyler Fisk, Sissy Spacek, Dustin Hoffman

When Sam returns to his small town to care for his ailing father, he soon finds himself falling for a local woman, Kate. Simultaneously, his father begins finding love with Kate's mother. But both couples must confront their past in order to make their new love work for the future.



Starring: Jake Hoffman, Schuyler Fisk, with Sissy Spacek, and Dustin Hoffman

Directed by: Darren Le Gallo

Release Date: 11/11/22