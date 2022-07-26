DVD Talk Forum

Pennywise: The story of IT (2021) -- 2 hour documentary on the making of ABC horror miniseries

Pennywise: The story of IT (2021) -- 2 hour documentary on the making of ABC horror miniseries

   
Pennywise: The story of IT (2021) -- 2 hour documentary on the making of ABC horror miniseries








This in-depth look at the 1990 mini-series based on Stephen King's iconic novel features interviews with many of the cult classic's key players, including director Tommy Lee Wallace and cast members Seth Green, Richard Thomas, and Tim Curry, who portrayed the notorious monster clown, Pennywise. On VOD and streaming exclusively on Screambox July 26.

This is from the producers of the massive Hellraiser documentary that's on the Arrow Hellraiser BD set. I had no idea this documentary existed until I came across a tweet promoting it tonight. Premieres on Screambox and VOD on Tuesday. Looks like it's a $5 rental or $13 purchase.

Vudu has it up already

https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/...-of-It/2028077


