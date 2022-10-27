Savage Salvation (D: Emmett) Huston, De Niro, Malkovich
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Savage Salvation (D: Emmett) Huston, De Niro, Malkovich
"A recovering opioid addict seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance's death."
Not gonna lie, looks pretty predictable and certainly seems to be a premise done many times before. OTOH, they managed to lure both De Niro and Malkovich to the project so perhaps the script is that good.
Not gonna lie, looks pretty predictable and certainly seems to be a premise done many times before. OTOH, they managed to lure both De Niro and Malkovich to the project so perhaps the script is that good.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off