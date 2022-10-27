Savage Salvation (D: Emmett) Huston, De Niro, Malkovich

"A recovering opioid addict seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance's death."







Not gonna lie, looks pretty predictable and certainly seems to be a premise done many times before. OTOH, they managed to lure both De Niro and Malkovich to the project so perhaps the script is that good.