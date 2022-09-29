DVD Talk Forum

Raymond & Ray (2022, D: Garcia) S: Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor

Raymond & Ray (2022, D: Garcia) S: Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor

   
Raymond & Ray (2022, D: Garcia) S: Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor
You can bury family, but you cant bury the past. Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor star in Raymond & Ray, in theaters October 14 and streaming October 21 on Apple TV+

Half brothers Raymond and Ray reunite when their estranged father diesand discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave. Together, they process who theyve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him.
Love these two teaming up, but reviews from festivals sound pretty mixed: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/raymond_and_ray
