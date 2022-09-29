Raymond & Ray (2022, D: Garcia) S: Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor
Raymond & Ray (2022, D: Garcia) S: Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor
You can bury family, but you cant bury the past. Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor star in Raymond & Ray, in theaters October 14 and streaming October 21 on Apple TV+
Half brothers Raymond and Ray reunite when their estranged father diesand discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave. Together, they process who theyve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him.
