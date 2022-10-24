Favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie?
My favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie is Quicksilver's scene from X-Men: Days of Future Past:
What is your favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie?
Yeah, that's the only acceptable answer : "Time in a Bottle" or "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These)".
That said, credit Superman : The Motion Picture for being a true pioneer.
Agreed on the quicksilver scene, I can't even think of something that would rival it.
But that Superman the Motion PIcture Smallville sequence is just so great.
Thread inspired by Black Adam I suppose? But not sure why we need a thread when the answer is given in the OP.
