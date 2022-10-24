DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie?

   
Old 10-24-22, 02:35 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 873
Received 15 Likes on 13 Posts
Favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie?
My favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie is Quicksilver's scene from X-Men: Days of Future Past:



What is your favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie?
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
fujishig (10-24-22)
Old 10-24-22, 02:38 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,655
Received 651 Likes on 484 Posts
Re: Favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie?
Before I opened the thread, that was my answer.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
fujishig (10-24-22)
Old 10-24-22, 02:44 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 63,987
Received 3,582 Likes on 2,399 Posts
Re: Favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie?
Yeah, that's the only acceptable answer : "Time in a Bottle" or "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These)".

That said, credit Superman : The Motion Picture for being a true pioneer.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-24-22, 02:52 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 39,687
Received 1,258 Likes on 980 Posts
Re: Favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie?
Agreed on the quicksilver scene, I can't even think of something that would rival it.

But that Superman the Motion PIcture Smallville sequence is just so great.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-24-22, 03:02 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend & 2021 TOTY Winner
 
Obi-Wanma's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit - Formerly known as Obi-Wan Jabroni
Posts: 12,018
Received 494 Likes on 243 Posts
Re: Favorite depiction of super-speed in a movie?
Thread inspired by Black Adam I suppose? But not sure why we need a thread when the answer is given in the OP.
Obi-Wanma is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Henry Cavill to return as Superman in DCEU?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.