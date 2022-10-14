DVD Talk Forum

Robbie Coltrane (1950-2022), Cinema's Hagrid Passes Away

Robbie Coltrane (1950-2022), Cinema's Hagrid Passes Away

   
Old 10-14-22, 12:08 PM
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 63,824
Received 3,546 Likes on 2,370 Posts
Robbie Coltrane (1950-2022), Cinema's Hagrid Passes Away

What a great job he did in those Harry Potter movies. They wouldn't have been the same without him.
