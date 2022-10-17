DVD Talk Forum

The Stranger (2022, D: T. Wright) S: Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris

The Stranger (2022, D: T. Wright) S: Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris

   
The Stranger (2022, D: T. Wright) S: Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris


https://i.ytimg.com/vi/umIeYcQLABg/maxresdefault.jpg
A small circle of seasoned undercover cops must pose as a vast and influential criminal network to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
Reviews are very good: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_stranger_2022
